Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 269,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,600,000 after buying an additional 97,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.