Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $49.54 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

