Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $12.29 Million Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT opened at $263.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.92.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.