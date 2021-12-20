$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HOMB opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $29.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

