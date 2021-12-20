NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

