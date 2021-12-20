OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
