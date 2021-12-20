OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in November

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $44.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 61,689 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

