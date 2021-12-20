Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Decreases By 19.4%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $387.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.