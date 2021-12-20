Gitcoin (GTC) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00018690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $121.17 million and $15.92 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

