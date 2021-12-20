Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.85. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

