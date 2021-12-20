Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,306 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $90.21.

