Wealthpoint LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthpoint LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 64,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.