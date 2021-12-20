BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $913.57 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $899.66. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

