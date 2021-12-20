Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.98 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.