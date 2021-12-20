Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

LDOS opened at $86.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

