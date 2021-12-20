Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $209.09 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

