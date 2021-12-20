Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $384.66 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

