Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $168.35.

