Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.