GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

