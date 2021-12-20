Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

