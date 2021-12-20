SG Americas Securities LLC Has $147.05 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,961,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,271 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $147,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

