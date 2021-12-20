VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 36,911.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,369 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.3% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.16% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $72,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SMH stock opened at $295.29 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $210.80 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.87.

