SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 724,172 Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 724,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of Inovalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $41.06 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Inovalon had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

