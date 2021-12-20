SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $236.46 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

