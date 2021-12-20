Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after buying an additional 418,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,512,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

