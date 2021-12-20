TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

