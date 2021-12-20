Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

