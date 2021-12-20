Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.37 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

