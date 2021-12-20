Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

