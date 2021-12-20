Girard Partners LTD. Sells 80,167 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 94.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,167 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.69 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

