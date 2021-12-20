Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,111 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.54 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

