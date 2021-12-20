Girard Partners LTD. Has $949,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.60 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

