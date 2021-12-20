Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,412 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

