Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.79 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

