Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $205.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

