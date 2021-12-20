Sfmg LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.9% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

