Sfmg LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,479,291 shares of company stock valued at $907,919,957. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

