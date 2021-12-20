Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,308.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,308.33.

CNSWF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,743.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,200.45 and a one year high of $1,841.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,742.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,652.61.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.