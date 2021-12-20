Sfmg LLC Has $878,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $219.62 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

