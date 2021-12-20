Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $20.51 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

