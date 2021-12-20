ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:COWZ opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.