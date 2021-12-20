Strong Reaches Market Cap of $55.56 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Strong has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $401.85 or 0.00875606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.78 or 0.08222754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,902.58 or 1.00017814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00074836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

