C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys Shares of 74,354 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $85,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $24.77 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

