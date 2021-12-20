C WorldWide Group Holding A S Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.73. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

