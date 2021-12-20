IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $267.43 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

