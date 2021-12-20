Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Increases By 19.5%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 288,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter worth about $33,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter worth about $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in ICL Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ICL Group by 63.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

