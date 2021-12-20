The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SZC opened at $42.22 on Monday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.