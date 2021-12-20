The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SZC opened at $42.22 on Monday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SZC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

