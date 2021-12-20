Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.54% of Axonics worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axonics by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,016 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

