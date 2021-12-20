Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

