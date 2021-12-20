Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 497 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average is $211.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

